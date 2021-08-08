Homes, farms hit, thousands evacuated in N. Korea floods

SEOUL • More than a thousand homes were damaged and some 5,000 people have been evacuated after flooding caused by heavy rain in North Korea, the country's state broadcaster reported, with swathes of farmland also inundated by the deluge.

The TV report comes as the impoverished country admitted in June that it was tackling a food crisis - sounding the alarm in an economy with a moribund agricultural sector that has long struggled to feed its people.

Last month, a forecast by the United Nations' Food and Agricultural Organisation said North Korea was facing a food shortage of around 860,000 tonnes this year, warning that the country could experience a "harsh lean period".

Footage from Pyongyang's state-run KCTV showed homes flooded up to their roofs, as well as what appeared to be damaged bridges.

The report said that hundreds of hectares of farmlands were submerged or lost in South Hamgyong province, on top of the severely affected homes and roads, as river levees collapsed.

With the soil already saturated, further downpours could cause more damage, Mr Ri Yong Nam, the deputy head of the North's meteorological agency, told the broadcaster. "We expect heavy rain until the 10th of August in various regions, centring around the east coast area," he added.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed that "all sectors and units" must take measures to prevent "natural disasters in advance", the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported yesterday.

Natural disasters tend to have a greater impact on the isolated country due to its weak infrastructure, while deforestation has left it vulnerable to flooding. A series of typhoons last summer also triggered floods that damaged farmland and destroyed thousands of homes.

Mr Kim said in June that the country's food supply situation was "getting tense" due to the lingering typhoon damage, and called for steps to minimise the impact of natural disasters.

North Korea is now under self-imposed isolation to protect itself against the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result trade with China - its economic lifeline - has slowed to a trickle.

The country suffered from a nationwide famine in the 1990s, which killed hundreds of thousands of people after the fall of the Soviet Union left it without crucial support.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE