Homes destroyed and food trashed as Myanmar military tries to quell 'people's defensive war'

BANGKOK - Flaring armed conflict between Myanmar's military regime and groups resisting the Feb 1 coup is laying waste to villages in the heartland, some two weeks after the shadow National Unity Government (NUG) declared a "people's defensive war".

Localised "People's Defence Forces" have not only ambushed troops but also destroyed infrastructure like telecommunications towers belonging to a military-linked company. In response, soldiers have destroyed homes, sabotaged food supplies and even executed civilians, eyewitnesses tell the Straits Times.