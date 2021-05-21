Homecoming for Japan's solo workers in midst of Covid-19

TOKYO • After four years spent working and living alone, far from his family and friends, Mr Tsuyoshi Tatebayashi packed his bags at the end of March and returned, at last, to his wife and two daughters.

Like hundreds of thousands of other white-collar workers, the 44-year-old information technology engineer had been on a solo assignment, known as "tanshin funin", and was not expecting to return to his family so soon.

But as the coronavirus pandemic dragged on, his employer, Fujitsu, decided to send its far-flung workers home, becoming one of Japan's first big firms to make a start in ending the long-established practice.

Solo assignments have been a regular duty for white-collar workers since at least Japan's recovery from wartime devastation, becoming a crucial step in career progression despite their unpopularity among many workers.

"If it can be helped, I don't want to have to go on a solo assignment again," Mr Tatebayashi said from his home in Fukuoka, around 1,000km from his work base near Tokyo.

He was one of 4,000 solo workers at the IT consulting and equipment maker.

Mr Manabu Morikawa, a Fujitsu personnel manager, said technology has made remote work possible and ending the unpopular practice may help Fujitsu hire workers.

"There had been discussions in the past about people working away from their families, but Covid-19 provided the impetus for change," he said.

Snack maker Calbee is another firm scrapping the practice, abolishing most solo assignments last year.

Solo workers at firms where teleworking has become a norm for all employees are also going home. At some, including Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings and beverage maker Kirin Holdings, that change may be permanent.

"There are cases where employees go back to where their families are," said Kirin spokesman Russell Roll, adding pandemic work-at-home measures were open-ended.

Mitsubishi Chemical's new head office in Tokyo will have enough desks for only 60 per cent of employees assigned there.

For the entire system to change, however, banks such as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, which need to staff extensive branch networks, and major manufacturers such as Toyota Motor, would have to end the practice as well.

"Transfers are a positive step from viewpoint of the outcome by both matching the right person for the right job at the company and the career development of the employee," said Toyota spokesman Shiori Hashimoto.

Toyota is keeping solo assignments but has also expanded work at home for all employees, she added.

A spokesman for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, which is sticking with solo assignments, declined comment when asked about their merit.

Firms move people every few years to nurture managers with broad experience and also as a way to ensure supplier relationships do not encourage fraud, said Ms Rochelle Kopp, founder of consulting firm Japan Intercultural.

"Under Japanese labour law, if you are a permanent employee, refusing a job transfer or other job assignment is the same as saying that you are quitting," she said. "It's so commonplace that people just think it's normal."

Many solo workers are middle-aged men who transfer alone to avoid disrupting family life.

Researchers at Ritsumeikan University, using census data and government surveys, estimate that there may be as many as one million solo workers.

During his four-year stint in Yokohama, Mr Tatebayashi saw his family once every two months, even less when pandemic lockdowns curbed travel. He said it will take a month or so for family life to return to normal in Fukuoka.

"My kids are happy about it because we can play together, but my wife says she'll find it hard to relax if I am around the house all the time," he said.

He and most other Fujitsu employees welcome the end of solo assignments, but according to personnel manager Mr Morikawa, it has posed a problem for a few of the company's long-term corporate nomads.

"They say they no longer have rooms at home to go back to," he said.

