Hokkaido zoo employee arrested on suspicion of murdering wife, admits to strangling her at home

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Tatsuya Suzuki strangled his wife with a rope at their home, according to investigative sources.

TOKYO - The Hokkaido prefectural police arrested Tatsuya Suzuki, a 33-year-old employee of Asahiyama Zoo in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, on suspicion of murdering his wife, Yui.

He said he strangled her with a rope at their home, according to investigative sources.

Yui, 33, went missing in late March. The police, who found burned bones believed to be Yui’s during their search of the incinerator, arrested Suzuki on April 30 on suspicion of burning her body in the incinerator.

According to investigative sources, Suzuki admitted to killing Yui and said he then burned her body. After searching their home and other locations, the police strongly suspect him of having killed her around late March.

Meanwhile on May 21, the Asahikawa District Public Prosecutors Office indicted Suzuki at the Asahikawa District Court on suspicion of damaging a dead body.

According to the indictment, Suzuki is alleged to have burned Yui’s body in the incinerator between the evening of March 31 and the early morning of April 1. THE JAPAN NEWS/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK