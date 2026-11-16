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Hokkaido sightseeing train with tea room, tatami mats to debut in February

The four-car Akai Hoshi, meaning red star, was shown to the media in Sapporo on Nov 14.

HOKKAIDO – JR Hokkaido has unveiled a sightseeing train with a train car floored entirely with traditional tatami mats and equipped with a tea ceremony room, ahead of its February launch on Japan’s northernmost main island.

The four-car Akai Hoshi, meaning red star, was shown to the media in Sapporo on Nov 14 .

Converted from railcars built about 45 years ago, the train can carry 70 to 80 passengers.

Passengers can take off their shoes and relax over tea in the fourth car, while another car serves as a lounge with sofas, refreshments and merchandise for sale.

Designer Eiji Mitooka, whose other works include JR Kyushu’s luxury sleeper train Seven Stars in Kyushu, said he had combined and reworked successful features from his previous designs.

“This is a train that could never be built again,” he said.

The deep-red exterior was inspired by the star emblem of a former government agency that oversaw Hokkaido’s development.

The tea ceremony room of Akai Hoshi. PHOTO: KYODO NEWS

Converted from railcars built about 45 years ago, the train can carry 70 to 80 passengers. PHOTO: KYODO NEWS

From February to March, the train will run between Sapporo and Abashiri in north-eastern Hokkaido, with journeys taking about seven hours. One-way packages including lunch starts at 39,000 yen (S$315) per person.

From April to July, it will operate between Kushiro and Shiretoko-Shari in eastern Hokkaido. The route includes a stop of up to about an hour, allowing passengers to walk to a viewpoint overlooking the Kushiro wetlands, according to the operator. KYODO NEWS