HK's situation complicated by cases with unknown sources

Even with tighter curbs to rein in the spread of Covid-19, Hong Kong is not getting any reprieve, with the death toll up and more clusters breaking out in different buildings, including the most recent one at a domestic helper dormitory.

The territory is bracing itself for a gloomy winter solstice and Christmas, with officials now under added pressure to do more to contain the raging coronavirus.

Dr Leung Chi Chiu of the Hong Kong Medical Association told The Straits Times yesterday that the situation was "still critical".

Daily cases might have dipped from over 100 to around 69 to 98 in the past six days, but most of them are local and officials have no clue as to their source, at least for a significant proportion of them.

More than 1,300 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the first two weeks of this month. Of these, more than 1,200 were local cases and 34 per cent have not been traced to a source.

Hong Kong recorded 82 confirmed cases yesterday, including 79 local cases of which 35 have unknown sources.

This brings the tally for confirmed cases to just over 7,800, including 123 deaths.

This week alone, six patients aged between 49 and 79 have died, prompting experts and officials, including Chief Executive Carrie Lam, to urge the public to stay home, and warn the younger population against being complacent.

At yesterday's daily briefing, Dr Linda Yu of the Hospital Authority highlighted that more patients are now in critical condition in a shorter span of time. She added that 70 per cent of intensive care unit beds are occupied.

Health officials are dealing with outbreaks linked to a Tai Po dormitory for foreign domestic helpers and public housing estates in Wong Tai Sin and Ngau Chi Wan.

People who live in or have visited these buildings have been urged to take the free tests.

Foreign domestic helpers serve some 400,000 households in Hong Kong.

Dr Leung, an infectious diseases expert, said: "With emerging outbreaks involving different high-risk settings, including inside multi-storey buildings and poorly regulated hostels for foreign domestic helpers, there is no room for complacency."

He added that colder weather in the coming festive period and the influx of returnees from Britain and other areas with worsening Covid-19 outbreaks remain major challenges for the city.

Chairman of the Hong Kong Employment Agencies Association Cheung Kit Man told public broadcaster RTHK yesterday that according to his estimates, there exist about 300 unlicensed dormitories for domestic helpers.

It would be difficult for the authorities to check who had stayed in these dormitories as there was no record, he said, adding that some helpers were allowed on their rest day to spend the night outside their employers' homes.

But government adviser and respiratory medicine professor David Hui told RTHK on Tuesday that there are fewer people out on the streets and he expects the daily infection rate to decline around Christmas as the effects of tightened rules start to show.

Last week, officials reinstated some of the strictest measures - last rolled out four months ago - to gain control of the pandemic.

For two weeks till Dec 23, there will be no dine-in services between 6pm and 4.59am. Businesses such as gyms, sports centres, and beauty and massage parlours have also been forced to close, along with an earlier order for bars and pubs to shut.

Mrs Lam has announced that the government will ask the Legislative Council to approve before Christmas a fourth round of anti-epidemic relief funds for businesses that are hardest hit.