HONG KONG • One Hong Kong businessman moved US$10 million (S$13.9 million) to Singapore and plans to transfer more. Another is eyeing London property, worried prices in Hong Kong are too high.

Well-to-do families across the city are opening offshore bank accounts and applying for alternative passports. While it does not add up to an exodus just yet, Hong Kong's rich are increasingly hedging their bets as the financial hub suffers its worst economic and political crises since at least 1997.