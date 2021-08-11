HK's largest teachers' union disbands over 'drastic changes'

Hong Kong's largest teachers' union, which Chinese state media said had breached the city's national security law, is disbanding because of "drastic changes in the social and political environment".

The chairman of the Professional Teachers' Union (PTU), the biggest trade union representing a single profession in the city with 95,000 members, yesterday said the union had come under "huge pressure" although many factors were considered in making this "tough and unwanted" decision.

"It is quite a huge crisis and we cannot cope with (it)," said Mr Fung Wai Wah.

"Even with many options that we've thought about, we can't find one that is feasible, that will solve the crisis or the problematic situation. So, we have to resort to this last option," he added.

The well-funded union will stop recruitment and membership renewals, and will also no longer comment or participate in social events.

The PTU's 200-strong staff will be laid off and the union's assets sold.

The PTU has accumulated large reserves from its welfare arm which sold essentials and other goods such as books, stationery and home appliances to members at discounted prices, besides organising profession-related activities.

The move to dissolve the body comes a week after the union said it would set up a unit to help teachers understand Chinese history, culture and national affairs - a gesture widely viewed as an olive branch to the authorities.

This came after Hong Kong's Education Bureau announced on July 31 that it would cut ties with the PTU and no longer recognise it as a professional education body.

In a statement, the bureau said that "the remarks and deeds of PTU in recent years are invariably inconsistent with what is expected of the education profession, rendering it no different from a political body in essence".

It added that the union not only proactively participated in events organised by the Civil Human Rights Front and the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, but has also "urged teachers to launch class boycott, triggering the infiltration of politics into schools".

Hours before the bureau's announcement, Chinese media denounced the union as "a poisonous tumour" which it said must be "eradicated".

The People's Daily, mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China, said the union had stood against education and professionalism, and had been encouraging anti-China activities, while state news agency Xinhua charged that the PTU had participated in filibusters in the Legislative Council, encouraged class boycotts and supported rioters and teachers who were "poisoning" students' minds.

The PTU was founded by prominent pro-democracy activist and politician Szeto Wah in 1973, six years before he died.

It recently quit the Confederation of Trade Unions viewed as pro-democracy, and had earlier left the Civil Human Rights Front and the Hong Kong Alliance, which used to organise major protests in the city, including some of the biggest during the 2019 unrest and the traditional June 4 vigil for the Tiananmen incident.