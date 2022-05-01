HK's John Lee makes cross-border travel with China top priority

Hong Kong's chief executive hopeful John Lee has said that restoring cross-border travel with mainland China would be his top priority if elected.

He would first clarify with the mainland authorities the criteria for resuming cross-border travel before working towards meeting those conditions, said the former No. 2 official in the territory.

"I will work to remove all obstacles and create favourable conditions, including boosting our vaccination rates and improving our Covid-19 risk management strategies," he said.

He provided no timeline for his plans to do so.

Mr Lee was speaking at an election forum last night, during which he answered questions raised by members of the public and the media. The televised Q&A session replaced a traditional debate involving candidates for the chief executive post. Mr Lee is the sole candidate running for the top job in the May 8 vote.

Asked by a reporter if there would be no hope of lifting international border restrictions before travel between Hong Kong and the mainland could resume, Mr Lee said there was "no contradiction" between the two, while noting that the city's fifth and worst wave of the pandemic was caused by cases imported from abroad.

Hong Kong's borders have been effectively shut from the rest of the world since 2020, as part of efforts to curb Covid-19.

Although the authorities have eased some international travel restrictions in recent days, entry barriers - including a seven-day quarantine period and potential flight bans - remain.

The issue of a significant brain drain from Hong Kong was brought up repeatedly during the Q&A session, but Mr Lee attributed it to a natural flow of people in an open economy and said the city remained a place where people could "realise their dreams".

"There have been many periods throughout Hong Kong's history when people left due to their own needs and considerations, this is very common… but Hong Kong remains a very competitive and attractive society," he said.

"We are connected to the rest of the world while also having the backing of our nation… I am confident that wherever people may be, they will regard Hong Kong as a place they can embrace after seeing the results I will deliver."