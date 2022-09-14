HK yet to decide on hotel quarantine cut

HONG KONG - Hong Kong has not decided if it will cut the period of time that new arrivals must spend in hotel quarantine before a series of high-profile events starting at the end of next month, and will make the call based on the Covid-19 situation closer to the event, said Chief Executive John Lee.

The city is hosting a summit for fintech leaders from Oct 31, then a summit for global bankers and an international rugby tournament in early November. The events are part of an effort to kickstart the Asian financial hub's return to its former status as one of the world's most vibrant cities.

Hong Kong has been largely isolated for the past 21/2 years due to measures designed to help thwart the virus and reopen its border with mainland China which has adopted a zero-tolerance Covid-19 policy.

Many industry leaders want to attend the fintech event, Mr Lee said during his weekly briefing on Tuesday, answering a question about Hong Kong's competitiveness against Singapore.

But any decisions on whether those coming from outside Hong Kong will still need to quarantine - a major deterrent - will be based on the pandemic situation closer to the date, he said.

"So we need to make sure that we can protect our public health care system and high-risk groups," Mr Lee said.

"We will keep analysing data and keep monitoring the situation. We will have regard to the actual situation and decide on our infection control measures," he said, while expressing confidence that the city's events will be successful.

Hong Kong's latest outbreak linked to the Omicron variant, which picked up pace at the start of the summer, seems to be slowing. There were 7,938 new infections reported on Monday, during the Mid-Autumn Festival, the third day in a row with fewer than 10,000 cases.

The city was targeting an end to the hotel quarantine in November, people familiar with the matter have said. Still, the plans must be formally announced in advance to allow executives and others to plan their trips.

New arrivals must now quarantine in a hotel for three days, then monitor themselves for another four days to ensure they do not have a silent infection. A health tracking app ensures they do not eat indoors at restaurants or visit entertainment venues during the monitoring period.

Standard Chartered's chief executive officer Bill Winters plans to attend the banking event organised by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority even if a quarantine is still in place, he said during an interview on the sidelines of a Bloomberg Live forum in Singapore on Monday.

