HK won't open up before vaccination hits 80%

HONG KONG • Hong Kong will not shift its zero-tolerance Covid-19 strategy to one of "living with the virus" until the vaccination rate is 80 per cent to 90 per cent, with its fate tied to how China approaches reopening, said a top virus adviser to the government.

"Covid Zero is not a long-term policy, we can try to boost vaccination as much as we can during this policy," said Dr David Hui, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong who leads an expert committee advising the government. "When we have about 80 per cent or even 90 per cent of vaccination rate, we may consider living with the virus instead of maintaining the zero target."

Even then, Hong Kong will still be led by China's strategy, he said, adding that the 80-90 per cent target rate would preferably be of the entire population and not just those eligible for vaccination.

The city is still far from that milestone, with just 58 per cent of its residents having had their initial dose. That lags behind rival financial hubs like Singapore, at 82 per cent.

China, meanwhile, has fully vaccinated 70 per cent of its population but doubled down on its zero-tolerance approach and has no plans to open up further to the outside world.

"Hong Kong is in a dilemma. International chambers have been putting pressure on the government due to the quarantine policy while China is still aiming for zero infections," Dr Hui said. "If Hong Kong doesn't follow China's policy, it is impossible to reopen the border with them."

Hong Kong's travel curbs are coming under growing criticism as places that previously kept infections low through similar rules, like Singapore and Australia, pivot towards treating the virus as endemic.

The city's quarantine measures, which mandate isolation periods for as long as 21 days, remain some of the strictest in the world and are fuelling concerns the financial hub could be left behind as others reopen.

Meanwhile, its vaccine effort is hitting a wall, with a large swathe of the population refusing to get inoculated, especially the elderly.

Only 13 per cent of people aged 80 and above have received at least a dose.

Dr Hui said that opening the border with the mainland, crucial to Hong Kong's economy, is not up to the city. Beijing has not given "definite instruction", he said, "but we have to maintain no local cases for a consecutive period with a high vaccination rate."

Hong Kong has reported just two unlinked local cases in the past three months. Neither led to further transmission, making it one of the most virus-free places in the world.

