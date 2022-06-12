HK wants foreign English-language teachers to take oath of allegiance

HONG KONG • Foreign English-language teachers working in Hong Kong government schools will need to swear allegiance to the city, officials said yesterday.

Hong Kong's Education Bureau said that native-speaking English teachers (NETs) and advisers working in government-run schools must sign a declaration by June 21 in order to continue working in the coming school year.

Since 2020, Hong Kong has applied oath-taking requirements to an increasing number of jobs, mainly those in the public sector, as a way to fulfil Chinese government demands of loyalty.

NETs must declare they will bear allegiance to Hong Kong and uphold the Basic Law - the mini-Constitution that governs Hong Kong - as well as be responsible to the government.

"Neglect, refusal or failure" to sign the declaration will lead to contract termination, the authorities said.

The new declaration will "further safeguard and promote the core values that should be upheld by all government employees" and ensure effective governance, a government spokesman said.

NETs are normally hired on renewable two-year contracts, with monthly salaries that begin at around HK$32,000 (S$5,700) and can go as high as HK$74,000. Hong Kong introduced the NET programme in 1997 to improve students' language skills, and has gradually made NETs a standard feature in primary and secondary schools.

Some teachers have expressed fears about the city's political climate. "National security education" has been made a priority in schools and some teachers have said they now avoid sensitive topics like the 1989 Tiananmen military crackdown.

