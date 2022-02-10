HK virus cases hit new high, first deaths in five months

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's daily coronavirus infections nearly doubled to a fresh high of 1,161 cases yesterday and the city reported its first Covid-19 deaths in five months.

The global financial hub is battling a rapid Covid-19 surge that is shaping up to be the biggest test yet of its "dynamic zero" policy.

The city has reported almost 4,000 infections over the past two weeks, up from just two in December, taking its tally over 17,000 since the outbreak began in 2020, with 215 deaths, although the figures are lower than those in other major cities in the world.

Two elderly patients in their 70s died, officials said yesterday.

The authorities have responded to the surging outbreak with the toughest measures yet.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that public gatherings of more than two people would be banned, and added churches and hair salons to most venues, including schools and gyms, that have been forced to close.

Hong Kong has stuck to a "dynamic zero infection" strategy employed by mainland China to suppress all Covid-19 outbreaks immediately to eliminate the virus.

Mrs Lam said the city could not try to live with the virus like most of the rest of the world are doing, because more than half of its elderly have not been vaccinated.

About 80 per cent of the city's 7.5 million residents have had at least one vaccine shot, but many elderly people have been hesitant.

The authorities are implementing a vaccine pass from Feb 24, which will require proof of vaccination to enter many places, including malls and supermarkets.

Late on Tuesday, officials took the unprecedented step of forcing residents of a sprawling expatriate neighbourhood to test for Covid-19 after the virus was found in sewage samples from the area.

The 20,000-strong community of Discovery Bay - home to many expat financial industry professionals, lawyers and airline pilots - was issued with mandatory testing orders that include anyone who was in the neighbourhood for over two hours from Jan 26 to Tuesday.

"I understand that Hong Kong is trying to be proactive in our defence, however, all other countries have tried and failed in controlling Omicron," said Mr Jevon Marsh, a Discovery Bay resident of six years. "At what point does Hong Kong accept that the spread is uncontrollable and measures of living with Covid-19 and protecting the vulnerable prevail?"

The 650ha residential development on Lantau island, about 30 minutes away by ferry from downtown Hong Kong, is famous for its use of golf carts instead of cars.

According to a 2016 census, more than half of its residents were non-Chinese.

The government has detected Covid-19 in sewage samples in the area before, but unlike this time, it had previously ordered testing on a smaller scale, and residents were handed tens of thousands of home testing kits.

More broadly in Hong Kong, the outbreak has reached a level that has rarely been quashed by any other place, and achieved elsewhere only with harsh lockdowns.

Those cases did not involve the Omicron variant, however.

Flights to and from the city are down around 90 per cent because of travel restrictions.

Fitch Ratings said it was revising down Hong Kong's 2022 gross domestic product growth forecast to 1.5 per cent from 3 per cent with the "dynamic zero" strategy likely to remain until next year.

