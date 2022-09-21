HK uses colonial law to arrest man near memorial for Queen

HONG KONG - Hong Kong police on Tuesday used a colonial-era law intended to protect the British monarchy in arresting a man near a memorial for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

A 43-year-old man was detained "on suspicion of committing an act with seditious intent" near Britain's consulate, police said, without giving details on why he was arrested.

Videos posted on Monday night showed people attending the memorial singing "Glory to Hong Kong", the unofficial anthem of protesters during the city's historic unrest in 2019.

Hong Kongers had lined up for hours in recent days to sign a condolence book for the Queen at the consulate and leave flowers on the sidewalk. Some waved British flags.

The 1938 Crimes Ordinance that the man was arrested under defines sedition as speech or publications bringing hate or contempt to "Her Majesty, her heirs or successors" or the government.

The authorities in Hong Kong have arrested at least 60 people under the law since September 2020 as part of a crackdown on dissent that has sent scores of people to prison.

The sedition law was ignored for decades, but the city has now been using it in tandem with national security legislation that Beijing imposed on the city in 2020.

Netizens in mainland China have been critical of expressions of sympathy for the Queen. One target of their ire was Hong Kong actress Carina Lau, who posted messages of condolences on social media.

One person asked on Weibo service whether it is Chinese to be sad about the Queen's death.

