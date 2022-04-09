HK tycoons endorse John Lee as he signals bid for leadership of city

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's former deputy leader John Lee said he will hold a news conference today after China approved his resignation as chief secretary of the global financial hub.

Mr Lee, 64, a former deputy commissioner of police, resigned this week after signalling his intention to contest a leadership election in May for the city's top job.

He said yesterday he would announce his "next move" to the press today but did not elaborate.

The former career police officer was promoted to Hong Kong's second most senior post last year in a move that some political analysts said indicated Beijing's priorities for the city were related to security rather than the economy.

A security official during Hong Kong's often violent 2019 pro-democracy protests, Mr Lee said on Wednesday that he had stepped down and planned to stand in the leadership election on May 8.

On Monday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who has governed the Chinese-ruled city through the unprecedented upheaval of anti-government protests and Covid-19, said she would not seek a second five-year term as the city's leader.

The city's leader is selected every five years by a small election committee comprising Beijing loyalists, so whoever becomes the next leader will do so with Beijing's tacit approval. Mr Lee is the only candidate so far in the May 8 vote.

Since the city reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997, there have been four chief executives, all of whom have struggled to balance the democratic aspirations of some residents and the vision of China's Communist Party leaders.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's tycoons threw their support behind Mr Lee, in their latest show of loyalty to China.

A slew of property moguls on Thursday endorsed Mr Lee, including the leaders of Sun Hung Kai Properties, the CK Group, Henderson Land Development and New World Development.

The families running those empires have a combined fortune of more than US$100 billion (S$136 billion), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Beijing has not yet named a replacement for Mr Lee's position, Mrs Lam said at a daily briefing yesterday.

Hong Kong's once all-powerful tycoons have been increasingly vocal about subservience to Beijing as their political and economic clout waned in recent years. Beijing's overhaul of the city's Election Committee last year also diluted their voting power and the political clout they once had.

Besides the tycoons, the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce yesterday issued a statement backing Mr Lee's bid.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

