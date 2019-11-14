Hong Kong transport system crippled as protesters fight pitched battles

Hong Kong's transport system was crippled yesterday as life in the city was disrupted for a third day, with the police warning that violence in the city had reached a "very dangerous and even deadly" level.

Protesters fought pitched battles with the police across the city as sit-ins continued in universities.

All schools, including kindergartens, as well as primary, secondary and special schools, are suspending classes today and the Social Welfare Department has reminded Hong Kongers not to send their children to after-school activity centres. Daycare centres for the elderly will be shut too.

The Education Bureau (EDB) made the school closure decision due to "anticipated traffic conditions" and safety concerns.

Calling the situation "outrageous", EDB said protesters had caused extensive damage to roads and private school buses and had even threatened schools. It added that students should not take part in unlawful activities when school was suspended.

Early yesterday morning, EDB had announced that parents may decide whether their children should go to school.

Universities, including Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) - the scene of some of the fiercest clashes for the past three days, have suspended classes for the rest of the week. CUHK has cancelled classes till the end of the month because of the disruptions.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday that masked protesters were obstructing traffic in a bid to paralyse the city, and if the government suspended school or other activities, it would "fall into the protesters' trap to give the impression that the city had come to a standstill".

She said people in Hong Kong wanted to continue with their daily lives, and go to school and work.

Yesterday, CUHK students continued manning barricades they had built, many spending the night in the open on the running track and sports field amid fears that the police could storm the school or hostels to arrest protesters. They had also started building brick walls around the campus.

The police retreated from the campus on Tuesday night, after about 15 hours of battling protesters who built barricades and started fires. Police officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to try to disperse students.

CUHK said in a statement yesterday evening: "Despite multiple attempts to coordinate and negotiate with both parties made by the vice-chancellor and senior management, the negotiation ultimately failed due to sustained confrontation."

Chief Superintendent John Tse of the police public relations branch described the events at CUHK as a bad omen for Hong Kong.

"A university is supposed to be a breeding ground for future leaders, but it became a battlefield for criminals and rioters," Supt Tse said. "What's worse, we have strong suspicions that the school was used as a weapons factory as several hundred petrol bombs were thrown on campus in a single day."

CUHK's student union president Jacky So lodged an urgent bid in the High Court yesterday morning to stop the police from entering and using crowd control weapons on the Sha Tin campus, but it was denied by the High Court late last night.

At Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom, protesters built barricades to disrupt traffic going into the busy Cross Harbour Tunnel.

At lunchtime yesterday, hundreds again heeded calls to gather on the streets of Central financial district, with many in office attire. Shouting slogans, protesters built barricades on several main roads using traffic cones, plastic crates and rocks.

Riot police sent to the financial district swiftly arrested protesters in Exchange Square and its vicinity.

Ahead of a Legislative Council sitting, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, echoing Mrs Lam earlier this week, said: "Whatever your motives are, violence, attacking others, will not get you what you want."