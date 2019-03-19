HK trains collide during signalling test

Two Hong Kong subway trains collided in the wee hours yesterday during a test run of a new signalling system that the city's rail operator MTR had planned to roll out.

The system was similar to the one blamed for a collision at Joo Koon MRT station on Singapore's East-West Line in November 2017 that injured 38 commuters, the South China Morning Post reported.

Yesterday's collision in Hong Kong occurred outside of operating hours at around 3am on the Tsuen Wan line, when a train derailed and hit another one that was heading in the opposite direction.

At least one driver was injured. Three carriages were reportedly damaged.

Train service on the Central to Admiralty section of the Tsuen Wan line was suspended yesterday after the incident. MTR said the signalling fault was linked to a software glitch.

