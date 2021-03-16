HK to widen vaccination programme

Officials in Hong Kong are extending the city's vaccination programme to more people in the community, including foreign domestic workers and students, in hopes of achieving herd immunity as fears of a worsening pandemic hang over their heads.

From today, domestic helpers working in the city and students aged 16 and older studying outside of Hong Kong can make an appointment online to receive the Covid-19 vaccination shots.

The programme, which previously focused on those aged 60 and older and those working in priority areas, has also been expanded to include people who are 30 years old and older.

With the move, about 5.5 million people, or 70 per cent of the population aged 16 and older, will be able to get inoculated against Covid-19.

The government is also ramping up its ability to administer the jabs, with 12 more centres roped in to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from today, said Mr Patrick Nip, Secretary for the Civil Service and minister in-charge of the city's vaccination plan.

He announced at a briefing yesterday that in all, there will be eight centres administering Sinovac jabs and 19 centres offering the Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

There are also about 2,000 private clinics offering Sinovac jabs.

So far, 190,000 people have taken their first dose of a vaccine since the programme started on Feb 26, said Professor Sophia Chan, who is Secretary for Food and Health.

In urging people to sign up, she said: "With more people getting vaccinated in Hong Kong, the faster we will be able to get herd immunity."

This, in turn, will help businesses and Hong Kong's recessionary economy get back on track quicker, added Prof Chan.

Officials in the city are struggling to get more people to sign up for the voluntary and free jabs amid concerns over adverse reactions and reported deaths.

Hong Kong has to date recorded seven deaths after people were given the Sinovac vaccine.

The expert panel reviewing the cases said there was no direct link between the vaccine and the incidents.

The other cases of adverse reactions are still under investigation.

70%

Percentage of the population aged 16 and above who will be able to get inoculated under Hong Kong's extended vaccination programme. 190k Number of people who have had their first dose of a vaccine since Feb 26.

The city is also on alert as officials and experts warn of the possibility of a fifth wave following a surge in cases in recent days.

Hong Kong yesterday recorded 30 new cases. Of the 16 local cases, 13 have been linked to the latest gym cluster.

This brings the total tally since the pandemic hit last year to more than 11,300 cases and 203 deaths.

At the centre of the latest outbreak is Ursus Fitness, a Sai Ying Pun gym where the cluster has grown to more than 120 cases, with over 700 close contacts under quarantine. Most of the cases had emerged after March 8.

The gym is popular with expatriates, particularly lawyers, bankers and hedge fund managers.

Dozens of offices and residential premises, including law firms and banks, were issued compulsory testing notices as the virus made its way across the expat community. Some international schools were also shut as a result.

At the weekend, the authorities moved to lock down parts of the Central and Western districts popular with expats, to ensure that people were tested.

Among those tested during the lockdowns were two United States consulate staff who were later found to be positive for Covid-19.

Officials at a health briefing later in the day said the two employees have been admitted to hospital isolation wards and all consulate staff will be tested, on top of contact tracing.

In a statement issued on its website, the US consulate said: "We have closed the Consulate General to perform a deep disinfection and cleaning, while appropriate contact tracing is completed."

The surge in cases comes about a month after anti-virus measures were eased.

Some businesses such as beauty and massage parlours, gyms, theme parks, museums, performance arts venues, cinemas and other leisure venues were allowed to reopen on Feb 18 after being forced to shut for more than two months.

Dine-in services were also extended by four hours to 10pm and diners per table doubled to four. These were contingent on staff getting tested every fortnight.

On Feb 24, public group gatherings were doubled to four.