HK to halt in-class lessons as cases continue to climb

HONG KONG • Hong Kong will halt in-person classes at kindergartens, primary and secondary schools from Wednesday until the start of the schools' Christmas break, the authorities said yesterday.

The suspension includes special needs schools and schools offering non-local curriculum.

Hong Kong reported 115 new coronavirus cases yesterday, 62 of them linked to a cluster involving dance studios. There were 24 infections of unknown origin and six were imported.

The latest figure of 115 is the city's highest in nearly four months, as the authorities battle a new wave of the virus. The number was up from Saturday's 84 and was the highest since Aug 1, when 125 cases were reported. It compared with the July 30 record of 149.

Hong Kong has closed bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues for the third time this year, till at least Thursday.

Officials warned that the resurgence is rapidly worsening.

The latest jump in cases forced a delay in the launch of a travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore.

The authorities are also reopening a temporary Covid-19 treatment hall near the city's airport.

Earlier yesterday, Hong Kong's two biggest teachers' unions made separate appeals to the government to suspend all physical classes at primary and secondary schools, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

In-person classes at all kindergartens and lower primary school levels had been suspended earlier following an outbreak of upper respiratory tract infections.

Separately, Dr Law Chi-kwong, Secretary for Labour and Welfare, said Hong Kong would require staff of residential care homes to undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests.

He said those who do not comply would face fines and could be barred from working.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, XINHUA