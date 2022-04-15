HK to ease Covid-19 rules from April 21 in bid to rejuvenate economy

Hong Kong will relax its strict social distancing measures from April 21, the authorities announced yesterday, as the city seeks to bring its economy back on track following its fifth and worst wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the loosened restrictions, dine-in services at restaurants will be extended to 10pm, from 6pm currently, and up to four diners will be allowed at each table, from the current two.

There can be up to four people at public gatherings, from two now, and a ban on private gatherings involving more than two households will be lifted.

Premises including gyms, beauty salons, massage parlours, museums, cinemas, religious places, libraries, playgrounds and sports venues can reopen, but must run at only half their capacity.

Bars will remain closed, however, as will public beaches, pools and barbecue sites.

Cinema patrons can eat and drink in theatres if the cinema operator requires all staff and customers to have had three shots of a Covid-19 vaccine.

This criterion does not apply to those medically exempted from vaccination, children aged under 12, and people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past three months.

Banquets can accommodate up to 20 people at a time, and staff of restaurants and catering services will have to undergo Covid-19 rapid antigen tests every three days.

Local tours can resume as well, subject to limits of 30 people, as long as employees have received three vaccine doses.

Tour groups can be expanded to 100 people if all participants are required to take rapid antigen tests on the first day of the tour.

People will continue to have to wear masks at all times, including while exercising outdoors.

The easing of the social distancing measures across Hong Kong comes after months of strict restrictions aimed at bringing the city's pandemic situation under control.

The loosening of the restrictions was announced at Chief Executive Carrie Lam's daily Covid-19 press briefing yesterday.

Some business premises have been closed for more than 200 days, with their operations having been dealt "a very heavy blow", she said.

These include gyms and cinemas that have been shut for more than 260 days.

With the government having "balanced different considerations", now is an appropriate time to relax the measures imposed on such businesses, she said.

"It is a question of meeting the aspirations of Hong Kong people," added Mrs Lam.

"It is not simply just a public health issue. We have to take into account social and economic needs as well."

But she warned: "Any measure that enables Hong Kong to resume normal operations will inevitably bring risks of transmission... Please comply with the social distancing measures still effective at the moment and please be vigilant when it comes to infection control."

Hong Kong reported 1,043 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, including its first case of the new Omicron sub-variant BA.5, as well as 54 virus-related deaths.

The number of new daily cases - the fewest logged since Feb 10 - is down from a daily high of more than 50,000 early last month, indicating that the fifth wave of the outbreak has tapered off.

The authorities said the city is past the peak of its Omicron outbreak that has infected around 1.2 million people and killed more than 9,000.

They previously said the social distancing rules would be eased in three phases over three months, from April 21, if the pandemic situation improved.

The tight restrictions have badly affected businesses across the city, contributing to a net outflow of about 70,000 people in February and last month, up from about 17,000 in December.

Earlier in the week, Mrs Lam announced that schools would resume in-person classes after the Easter holidays, which start today and end on Monday.

She also said that Hong Kong would not halt its practice of suspending airlines whose flights have been found to carry passengers who test positive for Covid-19.

Lowering the number of Covid-19 infections imported from abroad remains an important part of the government's strategy to beat the virus, she said.