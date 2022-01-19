HK to cull 2,000 hamsters after Covid-19 detected in pet shop

The Hong Kong government's fight against a surge in Omicron cases took a squeaky turn yesterday, with the authorities ordering the culling of about 2,000 hamsters to prevent local transmission of Covid-19.

Health officials said 34 shops selling hamsters would suspend operations immediately and hand over the animals for testing and culling.

The order came after a sales employee at a Causeway Bay pet shop, Little Boss, which has 15 branches and a warehouse, was reported on Monday to be infected with the Delta variant.

There are at least three cases linked to the pet shop and the authorities are trying to get hold of 150 patrons who visited the shop between Jan 7 and 15, for quarantine. Of the 125 samples taken from the shop, 11 were positive.

Rabbits, guinea pigs and chinchillas from the branches and the warehouse that test negative for Covid-19 will be culled too.

Health Secretary Sophia Chan said that while there was no evidence that domestic animals can pass the disease to humans, the authorities were taking a cautious approach.

When asked why the culling order was given when it was not confirmed that the virus was spread from hamsters to the employee, the director of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, Mr Leung Siu Fai, said: "The hamsters are already infected... They excrete the virus and the virus can infect other animals, other hamsters and human beings."

He added: "We have to protect public health, animal health, and we have no choice. We have to make a firm decision."

People who bought hamsters after Dec 22 - when a batch of infected hamsters from the Netherlands arrived in Hong Kong - have been urged by officials to turn their pets in for testing and then culling.

The order came as the authorities ramped up efforts to stem the surge of Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, amid concerns over untraceable community spread in a population that remains quite hesitant about vaccines.

In the coming weeks, the government will hand out 300,000 free rapid test kits to residents in all 18 districts. From yesterday, all residents entering Hong Kong via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge's Zhuhai Port will not be exempted from mandatory quarantine, which was permitted under the Return2hk or Come2hk schemes.

In a news briefing yesterday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that if rules were to be eased, it would be done around Feb 14 under the vaccine bubble arrangement, where staff and customers can enter prescribed premises only if they have been jabbed.

Last Friday, the government announced its decision to extend strict measures, such as closures of gyms and cinemas and a ban on dining in after 6pm, till Feb 3.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested and charged two former Cathay Pacific flight attendants for breaking Covid-19 rules.

They had sparked clusters now detected in the community that ended Hong Kong's zero-infection streak of three months.

Dr Leung Chi Chiu, a respiratory medicine expert, told The Straits Times that the current outbreaks arose due to a delay in the strengthening of border control measures amid heavy air traffic during the festive periods.

"Apart from the loopholes in the quarantine exemption of air crews, delay in stopping flights from areas with Omicron outbreaks led to an overload of our quarantine camp facilities, and the overflow of high-risk travellers to quarantine hotels made it less optimal for the control of airborne transmission," he said.

Dr Leung said that given the aggressive flight bans, what remains is the clearing of transmission in the community.

Mrs Lam also touched on the embarrassing case of a birthday party held on Jan 3 for Professor Witman Hung, Hong Kong deputy to the Chinese Parliament, which was attended by 225 people, including 15 officials and nearly two dozen lawmakers.

"We need to give an account to the public and I need to be fair to the restaurants concerned," she said, adding that investigations are under way.

Hong Kong yesterday added 18 cases of Covid-19, of which 11 are local, bringing the total to more than 12,800 cases and 213 deaths.