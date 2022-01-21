HK to close secondary schools until after CNY

HONG KONG • Hong Kong will suspend face-to-face teaching in secondary schools from next Monday until after the Chinese New Year, the authorities said, because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases in several schools.

The government halted in-person classes in primary schools and kindergartens last Friday, and imposed curbs such as a ban on restaurant dining after 6pm and the closure of venues such as gyms, cinemas and beauty salons.

Schools will stay shut till Feb 7, after the Chinese New Year holidays, said the government yesterday. While secondary school students in Form Six who are preparing for examinations may have face-to-face lessons, all other levels must cancel or postpone exams and activities.

"The epidemic situation has become more severe in recent days," said the city's Education Bureau. "There have been many confirmed cases of unknown origin."

Hong Kong has followed mainland China's route of zero-tolerance of local Covid-19 cases, despite its increasingly disruptive and inconvenient effects at a time when the rest of the world is shifting towards living with the virus.

This year, there have been dozens of cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant within the community after the first local transmission recorded at the end of last month.

There had also been transmissions of the Delta variant, not seen for many months. Officials have pointed to growing clusters, including one from a pet store, as presenting a high risk.

Until the end of last month, Hong Kong had no local transmissions for more than three months.

To boost the city's vaccination rate of about 70 per cent, the government has said children aged five to 11 can receive vaccines from China's Sinovac from today.

Meanwhile, Beijing has ramped up efforts to curb Covid-19 cases, ordering checks on cold-chain firms and urging residents to cut unnecessary gatherings, as the capital city reported a rise in local cases weeks before the Winter Olympics.

Beijing had three domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms on Wednesday, including one previously reported as a local asymptomatic carrier on Tuesday, according to local health authority data yesterday.

That compared with one local confirmed infection for Tuesday.

Beijing has reported fewer than 10 local cases since last Saturday, with both the Delta and Omicron variants detected, a tiny number compared with the rest of the world.

But the city and China are working under guidelines of getting any virus flare-up under control as soon as possible. The strategy takes on extra urgency as Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province will host the Winter Olympics from Feb 4, while the ongoing Chinese New Year travel season raises the risk of transmission nationwide.

Beijing should also launch full inspections for its cold-chain industry and make the testing of staff and goods more frequent, said the city government late on Wednesday, after some cases were found among cold storage workers.

As at yesterday, mainland China had 105,411 confirmed cases. There were no new deaths, leaving the total death toll at 4,636.

