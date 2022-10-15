HK to allow dancing, bigger gatherings, in reopening push

HONG KONG - Hong Kong is set to remove more Covid-19 restrictions and will allow live performances and dancing to take place indoors from Oct 20 as the city's government considers increasing the limit on the number of people allowed to gather in public.

Theme park visitors will be allowed to eat outdoors, though people dancing must wear masks and performers will be required to be frequently tested and maintain a distance from attendees.

The cap on public gatherings may also be eased so that a dozen people can meet, up from four currently, though this is subject to amendments to pandemic-related law clauses, and an announcement will be made when the government confirms the plan, Dr Libby Lee, Hong Kong's Under Secretary for Health, said in a briefing on Thursday.

At the same time, the number of Covid-19 cases, both local and imported, registered in Hong Kong has increased by about 30 per cent in the past week, officials reported.

Dr Lee said the government was concerned about new Omicron variants that have been detected among travellers.

"We hope to relax anti-Covid-19 rules in an orderly manner," she said. "If the Covid-19 situation is not deteriorating, we can consider more."

While Hong Kong has slowly lifted some Covid-19 curbs, including mandatory hotel quarantines for incoming travellers in late September, its economy and standing as a global financial centre have yet to recover from the city's attempts to broadly mirror mainland China's zero-Covid-19 policies.

Business groups have repeatedly called for all remaining restrictions to be scrapped in order to revive Hong Kong's reputation.

A key test of how successful officials have been in their efforts to lure people back to the hub looms, with the city preparing to host a banking summit and an international rugby competition in early November.

The new relaxations follow another set of small revisions earlier in October, when city authorities allowed up to 12 people to sit at each table in restaurants.

The size of groups allowed in gyms, theme parks, beauty salons and massage parlours was also expanded to 12 people from eight in the last round of easing.

Hong Kong is in a crunch this year as the government has spent big on Covid-19 measures. It has attempted to relieve the pain from the spring's massive coronavirus outbreak and the resulting social restrictions with support, like spending vouchers.

The decision in September to do away with hotel quarantine for incoming travellers, along with the relaxation of other Covid-19 measures, will remove a "major hurdle" to the city's recovery and reduce Covid-19-related expenditures, according to economist Lloyd Chan at Oxford Economics.

BLOOMBERG