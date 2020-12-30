HK teen jailed for unlawful assembly, insulting China's flag

HONG KONG • A Hong Kong teenager was yesterday ordered to spend four months in prison for insulting China's national flag and unlawful assembly.

Tony Chung, 19, who led a now-disbanded pro-democracy group, was convicted earlier this month for throwing the Chinese flag to the ground outside Hong Kong's legislature in May last year. The incident happened during scuffles between rival supporters as pro-democracy lawmakers inside the legislature tried to prevent the passing of a now-abandoned extradition Bill.

Chung is the first public political figure prosecuted under the new security law, which Beijing described as a "sword" to return order and stability to Hong Kong after seven months of often violent pro-democracy protests last year.

He was sentenced to three months each for insulting the national flag and unlawful assembly, and told to serve four months.

While serving his term, Chung will be waiting to stand trial over a charge of secession, which could lead to life imprisonment, according to the security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong on June 30.

He is also facing separate charges of money laundering and conspiring to publish seditious content.

Chung was arrested by plainclothes police opposite the United States consulate in Hong Kong in late October and had been remanded in custody since.

Speculation has swirled that the authorities moved on Chung because he was hoping to ask for asylum at the US consulate.

A growing number of pro-democracy activists across the political spectrum have fled the financial hub since Beijing stepped up its crackdown on the city's protests against China's authoritarian rule.

Under the security law, dissenting speech instead of acts can be alleged of vague yet severe offences such as "subversion" and "collusion with foreign forces".

The law has also toppled the legal firewall between Hong Kong's internationally recognised common law judiciary and the opaque justice system in mainland China by allowing extradition of suspects across the border for trial.

On Sunday, China's state TV CGTN said Hong Kong police had put 30 people who are currently not in the city on its wanted list for suspicion of breaching the security law, including self-exiled activists Ted Hui and Baggio Leung.

Prominent activists who remain in Hong Kong - such as Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow - have either been jailed or face frequent arrests and multiple charges. Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy media mogul who has also been charged under the national security law, is under house arrest. He has been stripped of the means of public speech - his Twitter account included.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE