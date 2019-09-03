HK students skip school, join city-wide strike

Tens of thousands of people in Hong Kong yesterday assembled in various locations in Kowloon and Hong Kong Island at mass rallies to pressure the government to give in to their demands, including the full withdrawal of an extradition Bill.

Besides the second such city-wide strike since the crisis began in June, tens of thousands of students also skipped school yesterday on the first day of a new term.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she has caused "unforgivable havoc" by igniting the political crisis and would quit if she had a choice, Reuters reported, citing an audio recording of remarks she made last week to a group of business people. "If I have a choice," she said at the closed-door meeting, "the first thing is to quit, having made a deep apology".

