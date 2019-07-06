HK students reject Lam's offer of talks

Embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has extended an olive branch to student protesters, offering to meet representatives from at least two universities for closed-door talks.

The move is seen as an effort to mitigate tensions over a controversial extradition Bill, which came to a head on Monday when young protesters stormed and ransacked the city's legislative chamber.

But students turned down the offer yesterday.

Any dialogue with the government, they told The Straits Times, should be open to the public and media, and involve representatives from other sectors of society.

Protests against the Bill continued yesterday when a group of "Hong Kong mothers" gathered in the evening for a sit-down rally at Chater Garden in the city's Central area.

