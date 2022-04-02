HK 'strongly opposes' UK, US reports on city's diminishing freedoms

HONG KONG • The Hong Kong government yesterday rejected "unfounded and ridiculous" allegations made in British and American policy reports of a deteriorating political and legal situation in the city due to its sweeping national security law.

The two countries released strongly-worded reports on Thursday detailing concerns about an erosion of freedoms in the global financial hub and the stifling of dissent in the city's legislature, civil society and media.

The reports come after two senior British judges resigned from Hong Kong's highest court on Wednesday because of the national security law which punishes offences such as subversion with up to life imprisonment.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam called the resignations "politically motivated", while China blamed them on "British pressure".

"We strongly oppose the unfounded and ridiculous allegations against the Hong Kong special administrative region's government made by foreign countries through various reports," Hong Kong's government said in a statement.

"The government urges foreign countries to stop interfering in the internal affairs of China through Hong Kong affairs."

Britain's report said it was no longer tenable for serving UK judges to sit on Hong Kong's top court, saying the city's political and legal situation "has now deteriorated beyond the point where it is acceptable for serving UK judges to take part".

British judges have long been among the foreign jurists appointed to the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal, an arrangement put in place prior to Hong Kong's handover from British rule to China in 1997 to maintain confidence in a separate legal system widely seen as the bedrock of the city's social and commercial freedoms. Ten other foreign judges are still part of the Hong Kong court, six of whom are retired British jurists, one Canadian and three Australians.

The differences between Hong Kong and cities in mainland China are "shrinking due to ongoing repression from the People's Republic of China", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the report.

In another development, Mrs Lam yesterday visited Shenzhen to meet senior mainland officials about the city's impending leadership election, the South China Morning Post reported, a signal that Beijing may have decided her political future.

Mrs Lam was meeting Mr Xia Baolong, the top Chinese official in charge of Hong Kong affairs, to discuss the May 8 vote and pandemic work, the report said, citing unidentified individuals. Her trip over the border comes after President Xi Jinping's top leadership convened twice this week.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG