HK 'speedboat fugitive' charged with national security crime

HONG KONG • A Hong Kong democracy activist who made a failed escape to Taiwan by speedboat has been charged with a national security crime, a day after he was returned to the city by Chinese police.

Andy Li, 30, was one of 12 "speedboat fugitives" who were picked up by the Chinese coast guard last August as they made a bid to escape charges linked to taking part in 2019's democracy protests.

They were jailed in mainland China for illegal border crossing and eight of them were returned to Hong Kong custody after serving their sentences.

Yesterday, the police said Li had now been charged with colluding with foreign forces, one of the crimes outlawed in a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year.

He was also charged with conspiring to assist criminals and one count of possessing unlicensed ammunition, according to a statement.

Li's case is linked to that of Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy media tycoon who is currently in custody on national security charges because he allegedly advocated for sanctions against Hong Kong.

Li was first arrested in the same operation that targeted Lai last year, but he then made his failed attempt to flee.

An award-winning Hong Kong journalist also went on trial yesterday for accessing car ownership details on official databases during an investigation into the perpetrators of an attack on democracy supporters by government loyalists.

The prosecution of Bao Choy, a producer with public broadcaster RTHK, has deepened concerns over press freedom.

Some of Choy's colleagues gathered outside court yesterday holding banners that read "Journalism is not a crime" and "Without fear or favour".

Choy pleaded not guilty to two counts of "knowingly making a false statement" to access number plate ownership records on Hong Kong's vehicle database.

She faces up to six months in jail and a HK$5,000 (S$866) fine if convicted.

