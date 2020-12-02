HK sets up hotline for tip-offs on yacht parties

HONG KONG • Hong Kong has set up a hotline for residents to report parties aboard yachts and rented party boats, as the financial hub tightens social distancing rules to contain a surge in coronavirus cases.

With nightclubs and karaoke parlours closing as a result of a new round of restrictions, some people were hosting rule-breaking gatherings at sea, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam told a weekly news briefing yesterday ahead of a meeting of her advisory Executive Council.

Holding parties aboard rented "junks" in Hong Kong's iconic harbour and off outlying islands is a favourite weekend pastime.

"The reporting hotline newly set up is there because we see that after party rooms and karaoke parlours have been made to close, there are a number of people who organise events at sea," Ms Lam said. "We want to target such a breach."

The local police force, which has already launched a hotline for potential breaches of the city's controversial national security law, has also posted a message on Facebook calling on residents to alert it to parties at sea.

Boats rented or marketed for gatherings could fall foul of the measures, the police said.

"While scheduled premises such as bars, bathhouses and party rooms have been closed according to the law, the police have noticed that a number of vessels have been hired for social gathering," the police said.

"Even privately owned yachts are sometimes used for such purpose. This has greatly increased the risk of transmission of disease."

While Hong Kong currently limits public gatherings to two people, the government has not capped the number of people who can meet in private.

A police representative declined to elaborate on the rules yesterday and whether they would have any effect on private parties hosted by yacht owners, referring only to the earlier Facebook post.

BLOOMBERG