HK set to ban face masks at rallies, marches: Reports

HONG KONG • Hong Kong plans to ban face masks under a colonial-era emergency law that has not been used in half a century, the media reported yesterday.

The government will invoke the Emergency Regulations Ordinance after a special meeting of the city's Executive Council today, TVB reported, citing people it did not identify.

The authorities believe the anti-mask law can help restore order, adding that it would target only occasions such as certain rallies and marches.

Hong Kong has also loosened guidelines on the use of force by police as it struggles to stamp out anti-government protests that have rocked the Asian financial hub for nearly four months, according to documents seen by Reuters yesterday.

Meanwhile, the first protester shot was charged with rioting and assaulting a police officer.

The loosening of restrictions on the use of force went into effect shortly before some of the most violent turmoil seen in protests on Tuesday, with police firing about 1,400 rounds of tear gas, 900 rubber bullets and six live rounds, as demonstrators threw petrol bombs and wielded sticks.

More than 100 people were wounded, including the 18-year-old student who media reports said was shot in the chest. Police said that Tsang Chi Kin had been shot in the left shoulder.

It was the first time a demonstrator had been shot by a live bullet.

Tsang, who was also identified as Tony Tsang in media reports, was charged yesterday with rioting, which carries a maximum 10-year sentence, and assaulting a police officer.

In the documents seen by Reuters, the police manual changed some guidelines on how officers could act when considering force.

It also removed a line which stated that officers should be accountable for their actions.

The media had also reported on changes to the police procedure manual with effect from Sept 30, ahead of protests on China's National Day on Tuesday. Police declined to comment when asked if amendments had been made.

"The guidelines on the use of force involve details of operation. It may affect the normal and effective operation of the police force and work of police on crime prevention if details are made public," the police said in a statement to Reuters.

Police in the former British colony have long been admired for their professionalism, compared with some forces elsewhere in Asia.

But the public has become increasingly hostile towards the police over the past weeks amid accusations of heavy-handed tactics. Police say they have shown restraint.

One police group has called for the Hong Kong government to impose curfews or adopt other emergency measures that it said would help the police get a better grip on the situation.

"We are only a law enforcement agency with limited power under the law," Mr Lam Chi Wai, chairman of the Junior Police Officers' Association, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"If we do not have appropriate and strong measures from the top to coordinate and assist, then it will be hard for us to achieve anything on our own."

Media reports of an expected ban on face masks, which many protesters wear to conceal their identities and shield themselves from tear gas, sent Hong Kong's stock market to a one-week high.

Ms Elizabeth Quat, a lawmaker with a pro-Beijing political party, told a news conference that the face-mask ban was aimed at stopping "illegal assemblies".

"This law is not targeting peaceful protesters. It is focused on targeting those rioters who have committed heinous crimes," she said.

But pro-democracy lawmakers fear the emergency powers could be used to further curtail freedoms.

"To impose an anti-mask law in the current social condition is to further infuriate the people and will definitely be met with escalating violence," lawmaker Fernando Cheung told Reuters. "This is no different than adding fuel to fire. The result will be riots."

Meanwhile, Hong Kong University legal scholar Eric Cheung said yesterday that any move to invoke emergency laws to tackle the unrest would be "very dangerous", and could lead to investors rushing to pull their money out, RTHK reported.

"Once you set this precedent, bypassing the legitimate legislative process by making use of this emergency regulation, once you start that, there can be no end to it," Mr Cheung was quoted as saying.

"The investors will become very worried that the law in Hong Kong can be changed to restrict their freedoms overnight. Without any consultations, without any warning, without any debate in the Legislative Council," RTHK reported him as saying.

Goldman Sachs estimated this week that the city might have lost as much as US$4 billion (S$5.5 billion) in deposits to rival financial hub Singapore between June and August because of the unrest.

REUTERS, NEW YORK TIMES