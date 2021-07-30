HK security law case: Lawyer asks for lenient sentence

HONG KONG • The defence lawyer for the first person charged under Hong Kong's national security law argued yesterday at a final mitigation session before sentencing that his client was a "decent young man who did something very stupid".

Tong Ying-kit, 24, could be sentenced today to several years to life imprisonment after being found guilty by a panel of three judges in the High Court of "terrorist activities" and "inciting secession" in a watershed ruling with long-term implications for the city's judicial landscape.

Tong, a former waiter, who lives with his father and sister in a public housing estate, was accused of driving his motorcycle into three riot police officers last year while carrying a flag with the protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our times".

Judges Esther Toh, Anthea Pang and Wilson Chan - picked by city leader Carrie Lam to hear national security cases - ruled on Tuesday that this slogan was "capable of inciting others to commit secession".

Lawyer Clive Grossman, who was representing Tong, submitted that any incitement was only of a "minor nature" and none of the policemen was seriously injured, warranting a more lenient sentence. He said that although Tong had ridden his motorbike recklessly that day, he was not engaging in a "deliberate attack to try to kill or injure the policemen".

"He's learnt a big lesson in prison… He's essentially a decent young man who did something very stupid," said Mr Grossman, who added that Tong had been supporting his father and younger sister financially, and that his grandmother, who has cancer, hoped to give him "one last hug".

The prosecution lawyer, Mr Ivan Cheung, submitted to the court a mainland Chinese legal textbook carrying commentaries on Chinese criminal law as a reference for the judges when considering a minimum sentence.

But Justice Toh told the court that such material is "not in any way binding", given established sentencing principles under Hong Kong's Common Law and the national security law.

Mr Cheung told reporters outside the court that the prosecution had "not consulted with any Chinese officials" in making their submission on proposed sentences for Tong.

Mr Cheung declined to name the textbook, but said it was similar to the mainland Chinese version of Hong Kong's main reference book for criminal law, "Archbold Hong Kong".

