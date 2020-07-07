HK schools warned against materials on security law

HONG KONG • Hong Kong schools should not provide any reading material that violates a new national security law unless they use it to "positively teach" students about the issue, the city's Education Bureau has said.

The legislation imposed by Beijing came into force last week and it punishes what China defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison. Critics see it as a tool to quash dissent.

Hong Kong and Beijing officials insist that the city's freedoms remain intact and the law only plugs national security "loopholes".

Despite such assurances, public libraries in the city have taken some books written by some pro-democracy activists and politicians off their shelves while they check if they violate the law.

The Education Bureau, in a statement sent to Reuters yesterday, said schools were the gatekeepers for their teaching resources and school management and teachers should review "all teaching materials, including books".

Books by young activist Joshua Wong and pro-democracy politician Tanya Chan have suddenly become unavailable in public libraries.

Mr Albert Wan, co-owner of Bleak House Books shop, said "the law is so vague and so new that no one really knows where the red line is".

A Reuters visit to one public library showed books discussing Hong Kong independence, which is anathema to Beijing, were still available.

A separate online search showed books by Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winning political dissident Liu Xiaobo could also be borrowed.

"It's very arbitrary," said Associate Professor Fu King-wa of the Journalism and Media Studies Centre at University of Hong Kong.

"Some form of the censorship system in China now will be introduced to Hong Kong. It's a matter of time," Prof Fu said.

The government also said a team would review the "governance and management" of public broadcaster RTHK from July 15 for about six months.

Many Western governments have condemned the law and angered Beijing by threatening to hit back with sanctions or the offer of sanctuary to Hong Kongers.

China issued a travel warning for Canada yesterday and said bilateral relations could deteriorate further over Ottawa's response to the new security law.

Canada last week suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and halted exports of sensitive military gear to the financial hub.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa urged its citizens to remain cautious because of "frequent violent actions by law enforcement agencies in Canada, which have triggered many demonstrations".

It did not give specific examples on the violent actions.

China's ambassador to Britain, Mr Liu Xiaoming, yesterday accused London of gross interference after it said China's imposition of the law was a "clear and serious" violation of the 1984 Sino-British treaty that guaranteed the autonomy of Hong Kong.

London has also offered around three million residents of the former colony a path to British citizenship.

Mr Liu said China will decide on its response to Britain's offer of citizenship to Hong Kongers once it has seen details of the plan.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE