Hong Kong school advertises vacancy after firing principal over SAFRA Jurong swearing incident

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SINGAPORE – A Hong Kong school whose former head was seen in a viral video swearing at security guards during a school trip to Singapore is seeking a new principal.

San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School published a recruitment advertisement in Hong Kong’s Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao on June 9 , Hong Kong media outlet HK01 reported.

The advertisement states that applicants must possess at least five years of teaching experience, strong Chinese and English language skills, and a principal’s certification.

It also highlights possessing “outstanding leadership skills and excellent character”.

Its former principal Lee Cheuk Hing had tendered his resignation on May 28 following the incident at SAFRA Jurong recreational club in Singapore, said South China Morning Post (SCMP). His last day with the school would have been Aug 31.

The school published a recruitment advertisement for a new principal in newspaper Ming Pao. PHOTO: SHEK KWOK-WAI

However, his resignation was rejected by the school on June 3, and it requested his “immediate dismissal”.

Lee said on June 5 that he had appointed legal representatives to review his dismissal after his contract was terminated without compensation, SCMP reported on June 7.

The Hong Kong-based news outlet said Lee expressed “shock and regret” over his dismissal on June 3.

About 35 students and some teachers from the school were in Singapore for an economics and technology study tour from May 20 to 24 when the incident occurred on May 22.

In the video of the incident, Lee, who is standing in the doorway of a bus, is seen arguing with two women on the street who are wearing SAFRA security uniforms.

The women can be heard saying that the bus has to move “behind”. Lee then tells them to “shut up”, and hurls several comments in Cantonese at them, including swear words, before making faces and taunting them to get on the bus.

A woman standing behind the man tries to pull him back to de-escalate the situation, but he shouts at her to “get out of (his) way”.

On May 26, SCMP reported that Lee had been suspended from his position. He tendered his resignation on May 28.

In the job advertisement on June 9 , the school emphasised that it is looking for a principal to lead the institution in realising its mission and vision.

“Our school motto is honesty and enlightenment. We provide students with a balanced curriculum which involves moral, intellectual, physical and social education... We encourage students to develop their potential and cultivate noble character,” the advertisement stated in Chinese.

Those interested must submit their applications by June 27 to the chairman of the Principal Selection Committee of the Tuen Mun Sun Hui Chamber of Commerce.

The Straits Times has contacted San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School for comment.