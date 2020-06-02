HK reports first local cases in more than two weeks

HONG KONG • Hong Kong has confirmed its first locally transmitted coronavirus cases in more than two weeks, fuelling concerns over the virus' spread as restrictions on movement are relaxed.

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) said on Sunday that it was investigating two confirmed cases of Covid-19, taking the number of infections in Hong Kong so far to 1,085. Four people have died of the disease in the city.

The global financial hub last reported a locally transmitted case on May 14, when a 62-year-old man with no travel history was confirmed to have Covid-19.

The two new cases are a 34-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man. Neither had travelled during the incubation or infectious period, CHP said. Contact tracing was under way, it added.

The woman is a night-shift worker at a Kerry Logistics warehouse in Kwai Chung district where she labels food items imported from the United Kingdom, broadcaster RTHK reported.

Two of her co-workers, who fell ill about a month ago, tested positive for Covid-19 and the authorities are investigating if the warehouse where one of the patients works represents a new cluster of infections, RTHK reported, citing CHP.

About 25 employees in the warehouse and three medical workers who dealt with one of the patients are being quarantined for 14 days, RTHK reported.

REUTERS

