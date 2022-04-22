HK reopens venues, extends dining hours

People dining at a restaurant in Hong Kong yesterday evening after the government eased some Covid-19 restrictions. The Chinese territory reopened gyms, beauty parlours, theme parks and cinemas after more than three months, with the number of daily Covid-19 infections falling below 1,000 for the past six days from a peak of over 70,000 on March 3. Restaurant dining has been extended to 10pm, from 6pm, and group gatherings have been expanded to a maximum of four people, from two previously. Many schools have also resumed in-person learning after months of online classes. But for some businesses that had gone under over the past several months, the easing of curbs has come too late. 

