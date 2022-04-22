HK reopens to much cheer, but move comes too late for some businesses

Locals and business operators across Hong Kong rejoiced yesterday as the city relaxed its strict social distancing measures after more than three months of tight restrictions aimed at bringing the Covid-19 situation in the territory under control.

But it was too late for some businesses that had already gone bust over the past several months.

Among the lunchtime crowd around the city's Central Business District (CBD), there was a palpable sense of excitement, and greater footfall was noticeable in the malls and along streets near office buildings.

Restaurants were more crowded than usual, taking in up to four diners per table, compared with the cap of just two before.

"People are happy that we can now go out in a group of four people and that hotel buffets are back," said an office worker in her 40s who wanted to be known only as Ms Chong.

She said she had made a booking for lunch with three of her colleagues at the Jade Garden restaurant in Tai Koo Shing, "but when we arrived, we still had to wait for 30 other reservations in front of us before we were seated".

But, as night fell, many eateries in the popular Wan Chai area remained fairly empty.

Restaurant operators said they expected bigger crowds at the weekend, now that a dine-in ban from 6pm has been moved to 10pm.

Many high-end and mid-range dining places said they were already fully booked. The Clipper Lounge, a popular afternoon tea and buffet restaurant at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, said its next available dine-in slot was on May 1.

Staff at bubble tea shop Cha For Tea in Admiralty said they were glad business was picking up after months in the doldrums, even if it meant being slightly overworked.

Beauty parlours and fitness centres which survived the tough times were also reporting good business. Beauty salon chain Skin Laundry said its four branches had only a handful of less popular timings available for booking over the next few days.

Gyms were also packed. Prime-time slots at Pure Fitness and Pure Yoga were fully booked.

About a third of the city's 300 24-hour gyms have closed for good. Major chain Fitness First shut all eight of its centres last month.

For Broadway Circuit - a cinema chain with 13 theatres across the city - bookings were slowly filling up. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said last week that cinemas had been shut for more than 260 days over the course of the pandemic.

At Hong Kong's most popular theme parks, Disneyland and Ocean Park, about 100 or more guests waited at the gates for their reopening around 10am, local media reported.

The theme parks and other operators had been closed for three months after Hong Kong imposed more stringent restrictions in January, although they were open on and off before that.

Industry leaders expect the city's battered businesses to experience a boom, especially the catering sector, which could see business surging as much as 20 per cent.

Not all will be rushing out to celebrate the easing of curbs, though.

"I certainly won't be venturing out today," said freelance designer Erin Chan, 24. "Whenever the Covid-19 restrictions ease, Hong Kongers will come out to roam the city like captive animals released from the zoo. I am planning to lie low for a while first as I am sure the infection figures will rebound significantly."

The city reported 628 Covid-19 infections yesterday, down 40 cases from the day before, but already a huge drop from the more than 1,000 daily cases over the past several weeks. There were 26 new virus-related deaths.

Hong Kong has recorded around two million Covid-19 infections in all, and about 9,000 deaths.

The territory's adherence to China's "dynamic zero" Covid-19 policy - which involves eliminating outbreaks through strict mitigation measures - has come at a great cost to its economy.

The unemployment rate rose to 5 per cent in March - its highest level in nine months - from 4.5 per cent the month before.

There is little respite for the travel sector for now. Hong Kong's flagship airline Cathay Pacific is operating at only about 2 per cent of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity, as the city's stringent quarantine rules and flight bans discourage travellers in the once bustling global financial hub.

Cathay has seen record losses since the pandemic began. It has cut thousands of jobs, lowered staff salaries and forced employees to go on unpaid leave.