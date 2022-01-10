HK rail operator makes vaccine jabs mandatory for staff

HONG KONG • Hong Kong rail operator MTR Corp is asking its employees to receive at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose by late next month as the city battles a fifth wave of coronavirus infections sparked by the Omicron variant.

All staff entering company premises must receive one dose by Feb 23 and two by the end of April unless they have certified medical conditions that prevent them from getting the vaccine, MTR said in an e-mail response to Bloomberg News.

It also urged employees to get their booster shots as soon as possible if they are eligible.

Regular testing will not be accepted as an alternative to receiving the vaccine, MTR said, adding that it will follow up with individual employees who refuse to take the vaccine by the deadline.

MTR is the latest major employer in the city to mandate vaccines as the highly transmissible Omicron variant started spreading in the community late last month.

From mid-February, government employees have also been told to present their Covid-19 vaccination records when they enter government buildings and offices.

Hong Kong is racing to get more residents vaccinated, with just 62.4 per cent of the population having received two doses so far, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.

The authorities will, from late next month, require people to have had at least one vaccine dose to enter many leisure and sports venues such as restaurants, gyms and cinemas.

BLOOMBERG