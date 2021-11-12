HK quarantines 120 kids over exposure to family with virus case

HONG KONG • Hong Kong ordered 120 school students into quarantine and recommended that an international school shut down, following exposure to the family of a Cathay Pacific Airways pilot who tested positive for Covid-19.

The aggressive action was taken after two Cathay pilots, part of a group that is exempt from quarantine requirements, were found to be infected after returning from a trip abroad.

The wife of one of the pilots is a teacher at Discovery Bay International School, and his two sons are students there.

The situation could challenge Hong Kong's month-long streak of infection-free days if the pilots were infectious when they interacted with others.

The risk comes just as the government is making headway in negotiations to reopen the border with the Chinese mainland.

The government ordered 120 children, who were the wife's students or the sons' classmates, into quarantine for three days, Centre for Health Protection officials said on Wednesday.

Their quarantine will end if the family members test negative, but could go longer if they are infected.

Officials recommended that the school suspend its operations while contact tracing is under way.

About 20 of the children are around the age of five and are in the same class as the pilot's younger son, according to one parent who asked not to be named due to privacy concerns.

Each child is allowed one adult to accompany him into quarantine.

The school was shut yesterday and today while deep cleaning was conducted.

There has been little sympathy for the children or their families, said the parent who declined to be named, underscoring how difficult the measures intended to reduce the risk of infection can be for those who were caught up in the control efforts.

People who were at the same venues that the pilots visited after their return were also ordered to get tested for the virus, including Cathay Pacific's headquarters near Hong Kong's airport.

Any incursion of the virus into the community could deal a blow to Hong Kong's hard-won progress in negotiating a border reopening with Beijing.

A Chinese official in the city said the border with the mainland could reopen with limited capacity in January, a breakthrough that would boost the Asian financial hub's economy.

Speculation over when quarantine-free travel will resume has been rife. Last week, Mr Michael Tien, a pro-government politician in the city's Legislative Council and a Hong Kong deputy to China's National People's Congress, said it could be as soon as the end of the year or during the first quarter of next year.

The South China Morning Post reported on Monday that the borders would be fully open by June next year "at the latest", with a phased process beginning in mid-December, citing official sources.

Hong Kong has been ramping up its Covid-19 curbs for months in an effort to convince Beijing that it is taking the virus seriously and to show that it is safe to restart travel across the border.

It imposed hotel quarantines of up to 21 days for incoming vaccinated residents and reduced the number of groups that can get exemptions to meet China's "Covid zero" requirements.

Senior bankers and listed company executives no longer qualify for the exemptions starting today, although air crew members will still be exempted since they perform roles essential to the city's daily operations.

