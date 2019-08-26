Hong Kong protests: Warning shot fired

Hong Kong police deployed water cannon for the first time yesterday as violent clashes broke out with protesters in Tsuen Wan and later spread to other areas.

At one point in the night, at least three officers drew their service revolvers on protesters who had attacked them, with one firing a warning shot, the first time a live round has been discharged during protests.

Thousands had earlier gathered for a peaceful approved march, but hundreds paralysed traffic by building barricades using metal fences and other plastic barriers.

Protesters pelted officers with bricks and various projectiles, including several Molotov cocktails.

Quickly dispersing after the appearance of water cannon, protesters later regrouped, continuing confrontations amid torrential rain.

