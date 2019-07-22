HK protesters target Beijing's Liaison Office

Hundreds of anti-extradition protesters took their fight to Beijing's Liaison Office in the western part of Hong Kong last night, setting up a showdown with the riot police, who fired tear gas to try to disperse the crowd. Rubber bullets were also fired, media reported.

The protesters sprayed graffiti on walls, defaced the office's plaque and threw eggs at the building.

It was the seventh consecutive weekend of protests in Hong Kong. Earlier in the day, protesters staged a huge rally denouncing the extradition Bill, which has been suspended indefinitely. Protesters are also angry at what they say is China's erosion of the city's cherished freedoms.

Rally organiser, the Civil Human Rights Front, said 430,000 people joined the march, while police pegged the number at 138,000.

