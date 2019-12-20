HK protesters seek foreign support on human rights

HONG KONG • Hong Kong protesters rallied outside diplomatic missions yesterday to urge foreign governments to follow the US and pass human rights Bills to raise pressure on Beijing and support their pro-democracy campaign.

US President Donald Trump signed legislation last month requiring the State Department to certify, at least once a year, that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy from Beijing to justify favourable US trading terms.

About 1,000 people, most of them dressed in black and wearing face masks, marched on a route that took them past the consulates of Australia, Britain, the European Union, the United States, Japan and Canada, to drop off a petition.

British, EU and US diplomats came out to receive it and took photographs with the protesters.

"What happens in Hong Kong is not just a local issue, it is about human rights and democracy. Foreign governments should understand how this city is being suppressed," said protest participant Suki Chan. "We need to continue to seek international attention and let them know this movement is not losing momentum."

Hong Kong has been rattled for more than six months by anti-government protests amid growing anger at what many see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Beijing has denied such meddling, blaming the unrest on "foreign forces" and saying attempts to interfere in the city are doomed to fail.

The US legislation, which also threatens sanctions for human rights violations, followed similar "citizen diplomacy" petitions in Hong Kong this year and has been cheered by protesters.

Beijing denounced the US legislation, and Hong Kong's government said it sent the wrong signal to protesters and increased economic uncertainty in the city, a major financial hub.

The marchers' petition condemned what it called police brutality and urged governments to pass legislation to punish Chinese and Hong Kong officials by denying them visas and freezing their assets. The police say they have acted with restraint.

NOT JUST A LOCAL ISSUE What happens in Hong Kong is not just a local issue, it is about human rights and democracy. Foreign governments should understand how this city is being suppressed. PROTEST PARTICIPANT SUKI CHAN

Police said separately yesterday that they have arrested four people suspected of money laundering in relation to the protests and have frozen HK$70 million (S$12 million) in bank deposits.

Mr Chan Wai Kei of the police's financial investigation and narcotics bureau said the four were part of a group that had asked for donations for arrested and injured protesters but used some of the money for personal investments.

Beijing says it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula that guarantees a high degree of autonomy. Chinese President Xi Jinping has this week visited neighbouring Macau, a former Portuguese colony, which he praised yesterday, drawing a contrast with the Hong Kong protests.

"'Love China, love Macau' has become the core value of the whole society," Mr Xi told local officials. The Macau government and "all parts of society deeply understand that harmony leads to prosperity, (and the importance of) unity, negotiation, no argument, no internal conflict, resisting external interference".

Today, Mr Xi is due to attend ceremonies for the 20th anniversary of Macau's handover to China, and is expected to announce economic perks as a reward for its stability and loyalty.

Yesterday also marked the 35th anniversary of a treaty between China and Britain on Hong Kong's future, which set the stage for its handover.

REUTERS