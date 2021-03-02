HK protesters rally outside court in support of 47 detained activists

HONG KONG • Protest slogans rang out as about 1,000 people gathered outside a Hong Kong court yesterday for the hearing of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, as the authorities intensify a crackdown on the opposition.

Security was tight, with more than 100 police officers deployed as supporters gathered outside the West Kowloon court, in the largest rally this year despite social distancing rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The activists are accused of organising and participating in an unofficial primary poll last July aimed at selecting the strongest candidates for a legislative council election that the government later postponed, citing the coronavirus.

The authorities said the informal poll was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government, further raising alarm that Hong Kong has taken a swift authoritarian turn.

"This is the most ridiculous arrest in the history of Hong Kong," said Mr Herbert Chow, 57, who was queueing outside the court and wearing a black face mask. "But I have confidence in our judicial system to restore justice. It's the last line of defence."

Many were dressed in black, the colour associated with the 2019 anti-government protests, while some chanted "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" and "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong", popular slogans during the unrest.

The activists - 39 men and eight women aged 23 to 64 - were charged on Sunday under the national security law, which punishes what China broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

The queue to enter the court stretched for several hundred metres, nearly reaching around the entire block. Several foreign diplomats also queued.

Mr Jonathan Williams, a British diplomat at the United Kingdom consulate in the city, said: "It's clear that the use of the national security law is going much broader than the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities promised."

As crowds swelled outside the court building, some supporters held up large yellow banners that said "Release all political prisoners now".

The authorities have said that campaigning to win a majority in Hong Kong's 70-seat Legislative Council, with the purpose of blocking government proposals to ramp up pressure for democratic reforms, could be seen as subversive.

Among those charged was the organiser of the primary election and former law professor Benny Tai as well as veteran activists Lester Shum, Joshua Wong and Owen Chow.

The charges are the latest blow to the city's pro-democracy movement. Since the security legislation was imposed on the city last June, some elected legislators have been disqualified, scores of activists have been arrested, and others have fled overseas.

As Beijing consolidates its hold over Hong Kong, concern is mounting in the West over freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to China in 1997 and which underpin its role as a global financial centre.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the 47 pro-democracy activists to be released immediately.

"Political participation and freedom of expression should not be crimes," Mr Blinken said on Twitter. "The US stands with the people of Hong Kong."

Britain scolded China yesterday for charging the 47 politicians and activists.

"The decision to charge 47 Hong Kong politicians and activists for conspiracy to commit subversion under the national security law is another deeply disturbing step," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"The national security law violates the Joint Declaration, and its use in this way contradicts the promises made by the Chinese government, and can only further undermine confidence that it will keep its word on such sensitive issues."

