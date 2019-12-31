HK protesters plan multiple rallies to ring in new year

HONG KONG • Hong Kong will end the year with multiple protests planned for today and tomorrow, aimed at disrupting New Year's Eve festivities and shopping in the Asian financial hub, which has seen a rise in clashes between police and protesters since Christmas.

Events dubbed "Suck the Eve" and "Shop With You" are set for today in areas such as the party district of Lan Kwai Fong, the picturesque Victoria Harbour and popular shopping malls, according to notices on social media.

A pro-democracy march tomorrow has been given police permission and will start from a large park in bustling Causeway Bay and end in the central business district.

March organiser Civil Human Rights Front was behind the peaceful marches involving over a million people in June and held a mass protest earlier this month, which they said was attended by around 800,000 people.

Mr Jimmy Sham, a leader of the group, said: "On New Year's Day, we need to show our solidarity... to resist the government. We hope Hong Kong people will come onto the streets for Hong Kong's future."

The protests escalated in June in response to a now-withdrawn Bill that would have allowed the extradition of suspects to China, where the courts are controlled by the Communist Party. The demonstrations have since evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement.

The perceived threat to Hong Kong's autonomy from China's expanding influence in the former British colony that was returned in 1997 has been central to the protests. Those fears were fanned further this week with the release of a video showing Chinese troops based in Hong Kong carrying out sea and air patrols in the waters of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong police said they would deploy crowd control patrols today and urged marchers to remain peaceful during the rally tomorrow.

CALL TO ACTION On New Year's Day, we need to show our solidarity... to resist the government. We hope Hong Kong people will come onto the streets for Hong Kong's future. MR JIMMY SHAM, a leader of Civil Human Rights Front, which is organising a pro-democracy march tomorrow. POLICE WARNING If you use violence, you will not get public support. We, police, will do all we can to arrest you. POLICE COMMISSIONER CHRIS TANG, in a warning to protesters.

In a Facebook post, Police Commissioner Chris Tang thanked his front-line officers for guarding Hong Kong's "safety and stability" and issued a warning to protesters.

"If you use violence, you will not get public support. We, police, will do all we can to arrest you," Mr Tang said.

The demonstrations planned for New Year's Eve follow a pickup in clashes since Christmas Eve, when riot police fired tear gas at thousands of protesters following scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district.

While the protests have lessened in intensity and size in recent weeks, marches or rallies continue to occur almost daily.

More than 2,000 protesters have been injured since June. Over 6,000 protesters have been arrested since challenges to the extradition Bill began.

REUTERS