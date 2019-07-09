HK protesters dig in, plan further action

Mass rallies are in the works for the next two weekends as protesters in Hong Kong continue to press the government to withdraw the extradition Bill, and as the strain of the past month's demonstrations deepens in the pro-establishment camp.

In messages circulating on social media and online, anonymous protesters have called for fresh rallies on July 13, 14 and 21 in Sheung Shui, Shatin and Tseung Kwan O in the New Territories.

Some also started circulating plans yesterday to "stress test" the Bank of China in their bid to pressure the city's pro-Beijing leaders. One proposal that has gone viral asks people to collectively withdraw funds from the bank on Saturday to stress test its liquidity.

Besides the Bank of China, another target is Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, which protesters view as pro-government. Suggestions range from marching to the TV station to boycotting products advertised on its channels.

Yesterday, Mr James Tien of the pro-government Liberal Party said he and three fellow honorary chairmen would ask party chairman Tommy Cheung to resign from the Executive Council (Exco), in a sign of the widening divide within the pro-establishment group.

"I think all those who supported the government to charge ahead after (the protest on) June 9 should resign," Mr Tien said, adding that at least two other Exco members - Mr Ronny Tong and Ms Regina Ip - should step down for supporting the contentious Bill.

Mr Tong and Ms Ip have rejected the call to resign.

At the same time, pro-democracy lawmakers such as the Democratic Party's Lam Cheuk-ting and the Hong Kong Journalists Association have slammed the police for using what they called excessive and unnecessary force on Sunday night to disperse some protesters who had continued to march in Mongkok after the afternoon rally had ended.

Police said five protesters were arrested "for assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer". A sixth was arrested earlier for failing to produce proof of identity.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo told The Straits Times that Chief Executive Carrie Lam needs to come out and face the people.

"She's been hiding for a week now and we don't know what's going on. I think she should disband her Cabinet, the Executive Council and have a new start and properly address the people's demands," said Ms Mo.

Hong Kong has been rocked by a series of anti-extradition mass protests since June 9, when one million people took to the streets against the Bill.

Tensions peaked on June 12 - the day the extradition Bill was scheduled for a second reading in the Legislative Council (LegCo) - when some protesters clashed with police outside the government headquarters. Dozens were arrested.

On July 1, the 22nd anniversary of the British handover of Hong Kong to Chinese rule, young protesters stormed the LegCo, vandalising the building's facade and interior.

Asked if the movement is gradually losing momentum, Associate Professor Dixon Sing of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology said that was unlikely, given that the government has only suspended the Bill and not made any other concessions.

"The momentum of the movement is now manifesting in localised activities which vary in diversity and targets, but the diversity of activities reflects the underlying and persistent Sino-Hong Kong tension, like the rally at Tuen Mun park," he said, referring to a protest against noisy street performers from the mainland in Tuen Mun last Saturday.

"It showed the widespread discontent of the people not just in Tuen Mun, but also in Hong Kong with the so-called encroachment of Hong Kong's culture by the intrusion of mainlanders.

"They find that the Hong Kong government has not done anything effective to protect the local culture or to maintain social harmony for Hong Kongers," Prof Sing added.

Ms Mo said the movement is "gaining" in momentum, although the actions may be scattered.

"It's now obvious that Hong Kong people are neither giving in nor giving up. We are proud and we will persevere," she added.