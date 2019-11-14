Hong Kong protesters cause extensive damage to mall with Singapore links

A man trying to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, on Tuesday.

The shopping centre, owned by Singapore-listed Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, suffered "extensive damage" caused by protesters on Tuesday night. They smashed the glass panels at entrances to the property and also set fire to the Christmas tree.

Yesterday, anti-government protesters dug in at several university campuses as the Education Bureau announced that all schools - including kindergartens, and primary, secondary and special schools - will suspend lessons today due to safety concerns.

All universities also said that classes will either be suspended or replaced with online lectures.

Meanwhile, an elderly man was in a critical condition after he was hit on the head with bricks during a dispute with protesters near Sheung Shui MTR station.