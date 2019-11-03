HK protesters attack office of China's state news agency

Protesters in Hong Kong have vandalised the office building of China's Xinhua news agency, dismantling security facilities and throwing firebombs into the lobby.

A group of protesters yesterday gathered at the entrance of the office building of Xinhua's Asia-Pacific regional bureau in Wan Chai. For about 10 minutes, masked protesters smashed the glass doors, hurled firebombs into the lobby and shattered the glass walls.

They spray-painted derogatory words on the glass walls and outer walls. Several demonstrators entered the building and threw paint bombs into the lobby, while some others started a fire in front of the building.

A Xinhua spokesman said it "expresses strong indignation and condemnation against the rioters' savage behaviours". Protesters are angry at perceived Chinese meddling with Hong Kong's freedoms.