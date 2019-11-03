HK protesters attack office of China's state news agency

The office building of China's Xinhua news agency after it was vandalised by protesters during a pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong yesterday. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Protesters in Hong Kong have vandalised the office building of China's Xinhua news agency, dismantling security facilities and throwing firebombs into the lobby.

A group of protesters yesterday gathered at the entrance of the office building of Xinhua's Asia-Pacific regional bureau in Wan Chai. For about 10 minutes, masked protesters smashed the glass doors, hurled firebombs into the lobby and shattered the glass walls.

They spray-painted derogatory words on the glass walls and outer walls. Several demonstrators entered the building and threw paint bombs into the lobby, while some others started a fire in front of the building.

A Xinhua spokesman said it "expresses strong indignation and condemnation against the rioters' savage behaviours". Protesters are angry at perceived Chinese meddling with Hong Kong's freedoms.

