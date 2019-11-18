Hong Kong protesters and police face off outside university

In a fresh bout of violence yesterday, radical protesters set a police vehicle on fire with petrol bombs and attacked two police officers with an arrow and small steel ball outside The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Kowloon.

The police armoured vehicle was set ablaze by petrol bombs hurled by protesters, who had blocked traffic at a major sea-crossing tunnel.

TV footage showed fire engulfing the front part of the vehicle on a flyover near PolyU. The burning vehicle had to reverse slowly to get help, and the blaze was put out by firefighters. Police then fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The university is located near the entrance of the Hung Hom Cross-Harbour Tunnel to Hong Kong Island. Police were trying to clear the flyover above the tunnel, where protesters took cover behind umbrellas and set fire to debris, sparking a series of small explosions.

