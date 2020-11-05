HK producer of TV documentary on 2019 mob attack arrested

HONG KONG • A Hong Kong journalist was arrested on Tuesday in a probe linked to a recent documentary she co-produced investigating an attack on democracy supporters by government loyalists, a move which her employers described as "chilling".

Public broadcaster RTHK said officers searched producer Choy Yuk-ling's home after her arrest.

Police confirmed the operation on Tuesday evening, saying Ms Choy was arrested on suspicion of making an improper application to access car owner details.

RTHK drew a direct link between Ms Choy's arrest and the investigative documentary she co-produced. The film was about the "Yuen Long attack" - an assault in July last year by dozens of men armed with sticks on people returning from a pro-democracy protest.

"Like everyone else, I am also concerned that this will have a chilling effect," RTHK chief Leung Ka-wing told reporters.

Ms Choy was released on bail late on Tuesday and said her arrest would affect "how every other journalist in town is going to report news in the future".

"I urge all journalists to stand fast on our values and carry on our work with no fear and no favour," she told reporters.

The brazen assault in Yuen Long - a town close to the rural border with mainland China - and the police's failure to respond quickly enough were a turning point in last year's huge and often violent pro-democracy protests, further hammering public trust in the force.

In a documentary titled Who Owns The Truth? RTHK used footage filmed by witnesses and security cameras, searches of vehicle number plates on a publicly available database, and interviews to piece together what happened that night.

It uncovered new details about the alleged attackers, some of whom have links to politically influential rural committees that support Beijing.

It also said police failed to respond to the build-up of stick-wielding men ferried into the district by specific vehicles that evening hours before the attack.

UNDETERRED I urge all journalists to stand fast on our values and carry on our work with no fear and no favour. MS CHOY YUK-LING, after she was out on bail, having been arrested over a documentary she co-produced investigating an attack on democracy supporters by government loyalists.

While police have admitted not responding quickly enough - arguing that officers were busy dealing with large-scale protests elsewhere - they have vehemently denied any suggestion of collusion.

Police say they have arrested a number of the attackers, some of whom have links to "triad" organised crime gangs. Some attackers fled to the Chinese mainland.

More recently, police have arrested some of those attacked by the mob on rioting charges.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association condemned the arrest of Ms Choy.

"Seeking the truth is the job of the media," the association said. "The search for licence plates is a common investigation method used by reporters."

Hong Kong maintains a publicly accessible licence plate database. It is often used by journalists for investigations, including those working for pro-Beijing news outlets.

Modelled on Britain's BBC, RTHK is publicly funded but editorially independent of Hong Kong's government.

Its coverage of last year's huge protests sparked calls from leading pro-Beijing figures to assert more control over its output.

The government has since launched a review of RTHK, a move that critics fear will hobble its independence.

Unlike the Chinese mainland, where news is strictly controlled, semi-autonomous Hong Kong has a vibrant media landscape and hosts regional headquarters for many international news outlets.

However, its reputation as a free press bastion is fading. Since 2002, Hong Kong has fallen from 18th place in Reporters Without Borders' global press freedom ranking to 80th this year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE