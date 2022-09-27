HK prepares for surge in travel after Covid-19 curbs ease

HONG KONG - Hong Kong is readying for a surge in travel after the global financial hub ended mandatory Covid-19 hotel quarantine for international arrivals on Monday, with travel companies reporting tenfold jumps in requests.

The curbs were lifted for the first time in more than 21/2 years after the city's leader John Lee said last week that such arrivals could return home or seek accommodation of their choice, but had to self-monitor for three days on entry.

"I have been waiting for this for almost three years," said 58-year-old Hong Kong resident Barbara van Moppes, who arrived from Bangkok. "The rest of the world has opened up, and so Hong Kong needs to open up now and return to normal because it is such a fantastic place to live."

All international arrivals in the Chinese special administrative region had previously been forced to stay for as long as three weeks in hotel quarantine at their own expense, though the period was gradually cut to three days.

But Monday's change still leaves Hong Kong far behind much of the world in dropping curbs.

International arrivals are barred from bars and restaurants for three days. Although allowed to go to work and school, they still need to do multiple Covid-19 tests in the first week after arriving.

Still, the city's Travel Industry Council expects outbound travel to surge as much as 50 per cent for the next few months, executive director Fanny Yeung told public broadcaster RTHK.

But growth would be capped by the number of outbound flights, she cautioned, while inbound tourism was not likely to grow by much, inhibited by the existing curbs.

Travel website Expedia Hong Kong said searches for Japan surged to 10 times those of last week, while those for Taiwan almost doubled over the prior 14 days.

Trip.com's Hong Kong website experienced a nearly 400 per cent increase in outbound flight orders at the weekend compared with Sept 17-18, the online travel agency said on Monday.

Most orders were for the National Day long weekend at the start of October and Christmas, with short-haul travel in Asia proving popular.

The top five flight destinations are Bangkok, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Osaka.

The International Air Transport Association said the next step would be for Hong Kong to scrap all Covid-19 measures.

But the city's health chief said Hong Kong cannot remove all travel restrictions at this stage of the Covid-19 pandemic, though there is room to quickly relax local social distancing rules.

While the business community wants officials to lift the three-day movement restriction that remains for incoming travellers, Health Secretary Lo Chung-mau said that would be too risky.

The statistics on imported infections show that moving too quickly could pressure the healthcare system, he said.

Imported cases could rise twofold, threefold or even tenfold if further relaxation is implemented too soon, he added during a TVB programme on Sunday.

"At present, the testing positive rate of our community is about 1 per cent, but that number for travellers coming to Hong Kong from other places is still 3 per cent, which is three times the risk," said Professor Lo.

There are many new variants of viruses in foreign countries, creating more possible danger, he added.

Prof Lo acknowledged that the number of newly confirmed infections in Hong Kong has fallen, and said there is room to relax social distancing measures in the community. The government will do that quickly, he said.

The former British colony had been a global outlier outside mainland China in imposing hotel quarantine for international arrivals, in line with the country's "dynamic zero" Covid-19 strategy.

Business groups, diplomats and many residents had slammed the Covid-19 rules, saying that they threatened Hong Kong's competitiveness and standing as a global financial centre. Still, residents landing at the city's airport were thrilled by Monday's easing.

"It is now totally hassle-free, so I just came out within 30 minutes," said businessman Marjuk Mutahlif, 32.

