HK politicians under fire as guest at party they attended tests positive

A birthday party attended by more than 100 people, including senior officials and politicians, is causing more headaches for Hong Kong authorities already scrambling to contain at least two growing Omicron clusters in the city and reimpose stricter control measures.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday she was "highly disappointed" that 10 officials - including Home Affairs Secretary Caspar Tsui, Secretary for Financial Services and Treasury Christopher Hui and his undersecretary Joseph Chan, and Police Commissioner Raymond Siu - had attended the banquet in Wan Chai on Monday.

She did not share details of the gathering, but local reports said it was a birthday celebration for Professor Witman Hung, Hong Kong Deputy to the 13th National People's Congress.

A guest at the party tested positive a day after the event, when she was quarantined in Penny's Bay quarantine centre as a close contact of an infected family member.

Mr Tsui, who has been identified as a close contact, will also be sent to Penny's Bay, said Mrs Lam, who added: "My colleagues apparently have not taken the advice of the Secretary for Food and Health (to avoid mass gatherings), so how could they set an example for the people of Hong Kong?"

Broadcaster TVB later reported another official may have joined the party, bringing the total to 11.

The birthday bash adds to the woes of officials who are working to trace people in two Omicron clusters linked to two Cathay Pacific aircrew, even as hospitals and quarantine facilities fill up fast.

Dr Chuang Shuk Kwan, head of the Communicable Disease Branch of the Centre for Health Protection, said the coming days and weeks would be critical.

Hong Kong's Hospital Authority (HA) has activated 500 beds at its community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo centre to "cope with the tsunami-like increase of confirmed cases", said HA chief executive Tony Ko on Wednesday.

The North Lantau Hospital, which has more than 800 beds, will run out of space in four or five days if it keeps admitting 40 to 50 new cases a day, he added.

The worsening situation has led the government to tighten curbs from today for two weeks, including shutting bars and gyms, and banning dining at eateries after 6pm.

Hong Kong added 33 confirmed cases yesterday, with 28 of them imported, bringing its tally to more than 12,700 cases and 213 deaths.